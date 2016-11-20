The international onslaught continues

Australia’s weak retail market has been under performing for a number of years now bugged by lower consumer confidence and a developing saving mentality. The issues for the retail environment has been compounded by the ever increasing number of international companies looking to setup shop in Australia. Some that have already set up shop include Zara, Uniqlo, H&M and more. Companies like homewares merchant Sonoma are taking on local companies such as Adairs and forcing them to compete on product and pricing. Adairs are forced to react with cheaper offers and promotional deals such as Adairs Coupon.

A number of huge multi nationals have already made a place here but more are on the way, attacking even more product categories. Australia is seen as attractive as the lower Australia dollar makes it cheaper to do business here.

37 of the worlds top 250 companies have already settled in Australia with many more looking to open stores locally.