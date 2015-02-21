BooHoo founders reaping the rewards February 21, 2015

BooHoo has been one of the big success stories to come out of the UK fashion industry. ASOS has been the best known fashion company but the relatively quiet achiever has been BooHoo.

The company was started 8 years ago in Manchester and since then it has achieved some extraordinary things and has in the process, made it’s two founders multi-millionaires. The company now has a valuation of over 800 million pounds and is taking the world by storm.

Founded in 2006 by Mahmud Kamani and Carol Kane, the company has started from humble beginnings to now being publicly traded on the stock market.

BooHoo.com is an online only fashion store and offers low priced clothing of it’s own brand only. The target market of the company is youth aged between 16 and 24. The company has achieved a lot of it’s success due to the method at which it releases clothing. New lines are produced and released on a weekly basis keeping it’s offerings new and fresh.

