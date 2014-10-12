Dan Murphy’s stranglehold on online market October 12, 2014

Woolworths owned Dan Murphy’s is strengthening it’s stranglehold on the online liquor sales market with a huge number of wine additions to it’s Dan Murphy’s connection site. In fact, the number totals over 900 new products which compares to it’s online range of 8200. The connection sites allow Dan Murphy’s online to offer customers wine by consignment, meaning that Dan Murphy’s will not hold the physical inventory but will be a ‘middleman’.

Dan Murphy's is looking to add approximately 200 new products every day with the aim of reaching a total inventory offering of 20,000 products.

There are other sites which offer a similar service such as cracka, however Dan Murphy’s are trying to achieve the outcome at a much larger scale. The products that Dan Murphy’s will target includes craft beers, artisan distillers and boutique wines.

The commission it will charge to suppliers is a flat 25% plus GST and a monthly fee of $49. This allows smaller suppliers to have the opportunity to be a part of the biggest online liquor site in Australia.