How to build a successful online retail store July 29, 2014

The internet has offered so many opportunities for savvy business people to build a low cost business online. The advantages of an internet based store is that you can be based anywhere in the Australia and have the entire Australian population as your potential customer. However, depending on what area of retail you are in, you may be going up against hundreds and even thousands of other competitors. These competitors are often backed by a huge amount of funding and competing with the could be difficult.

You may not have the budget to compete, but you can potentially have the know how to ensure you can attract customers, retain them, and attract more customers through your retained customers. The key to achieving theses successes are straight forward but can be difficult to implement.

The first key to success is ensuring you have great customer service. Customer service makes your buyers feel like they have someone on the other side caring about their experience. Without this they will not connect with you.

Secondly, provide a good range of product and have as much inventory available as possible to avoid disappointing customers when they try to buy something. Many stores such as ASOS and The Iconic, have thousands of their products available.

Finally, have an attractive offer which will lure customers into their first purchase. This can be achieved by offering a free shipping coupon or a discount coupon. Many online stores offer this as an incentive such as Dissh who offer their new shoppers a Dissh coupon for their first purchase.